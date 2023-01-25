Victory! Broward Couple Safely Delivers Baby at Home With Pregnant Dispatcher's Help

Aveney and Vernal Green are all smiles after delivering their daughter Victory at home Sunday by themselves.

“Out of nowhere, the contractions got really strong,” Vernal said. “The baby just started coming way faster than we expected.”

With no time to make it to the hospital, Vernal called 911 and got dispatcher Jessica Quitoni.

“My main thing is I wanted to know how far along she was and what number baby she was having because it makes a difference,” said Quitoni, a 911 dispatcher for Coral Springs Police Department.

Within minutes, the baby was out.

“It happened very quickly,” Quitoni said. “It happened very fast.”

Quitoni said she wanted to keep them calm so she shared her own story, telling them that she was 37 weeks and having a girl, too.

“She started talking about how she was also 37 weeks pregnant,” Vernal said. “She just really gave us confidence that we could get through this.”

Little did they know, Quitoni was having contractions of her own.

“The irony of me taking that call because I’ve been having contractions all weekend, and I was having contractions while taking the call,” the dispatcher said.

The baby’s safe delivery made her even more excited about her own.

“Now, we’re just waiting for her arrival,” Quitoni said.