Video and sketch show suspect wanted in sex assault and attempted kidnapping in Broward

Authorities are hoping a sketch and surveillance footage will lead them to a suspect who they said sexually assaulted and tried to abduct a woman in Broward.

The shocking crime happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in unincorporated Broward.

The victim said she was sitting on a curb when the suspect pulled up in a pickup truck and offered her money in exchange for sex, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

She declined his offer and started walking away, but he got out, grabbed her arm and forced her into the truck.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The woman was able to fight back and get out of the truck, but he reached her again outside the truck and sexually assaulted her, officials said.

She was later able to break free and run to a local business to call 911.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed the woman running for help as the suspect flees in the truck.

A sketch also released by BSO on Tuesday shows the man wanted in the vicious crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4460.