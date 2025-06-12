Video appears to show close-call between Tri-Rail train and bus in Opa-locka

A close-call between a bus and a Tri-rail train was caught on video in Opa-locka on Thursday.

Video shows a bus that appears to be on the tracks at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue, in the path of an oncoming train.

The train blows its horn as it approaches the bus, but it's not clear if it makes contact or just misses it.

NBC6 is working to confirm whether anyone was injured.

So far, the spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Public Works, Juan Mendieta, has only said: "We were very fortunate."

He deferred other questions to Opa-locka authorities or the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.