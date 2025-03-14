Video appears to show plane's engine on fire before it landed in Miami

Video appeared to show a plane's engine on fire before it landed at Miami International Airport on Friday.

The footage showed flashes of light near one of the plane's engines as it was in the sky near the airport.

Another video showed the plane on the ground as fire rescue vehicles responded.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that crews responded to a hazardous situation involving an incoming aircraft but said the plane landed safely at MIA.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.