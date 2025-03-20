Video shows chaotic scene of bicyclists attacking driver in front of Miami Police officer

A Miami Police officer has been relieved of duty following an assault involving bicyclists and a driver earlier this week, officials said.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 14th Street, outside Knight Concert Hall, according to the Miami Police Department.

In a video exclusively obtained by NBC6, a man parks in front of a Miami Police officer's car, gets out, and appears to say something to another person on a bike. The man then walks to the driver's side of the officer's car and appears to have a conversation with the officer inside.

Seconds later, more people on bikes show up and the man walks back to his car.

The tree is blocking the camera's view, but that's when the encounter between the man and people on the bikes appears to turn violent. The police officer does not get out of the car.

In the video, someone jumps on the man's car and smashes the windshield. Then, several people kick the man while he's on the ground. Then someone throws a bike on top of him.

During this, the officer is still in their car. But it seems other officers run over to break up the attack.

Seconds later, the officer who was sitting in their car gets out and walks over to the fight.

Police said the assault is under investigation.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said in a statement Thursday that an officer was relieved of duty, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"The members of the Miami Police Department understand and take great pride in upholding their responsibility to protect and serve our community. We must act for the betterment of our community," Morales said in part.

NBC6 reached out to the police union for comment.