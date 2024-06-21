Video shows attempted burglar try to bust through window of Venetian Islands home

A man was captured on surveillance trying to bust open the window of a home on the Venetian Islands, leaving the family who lives there on edge as police try to find him.

The incident happened Thursday. The footage shows the man walking right up the driveway toward the front door and then repeatedly trying to break through the glass with what looks like a metal rod.

“We feel unsafe," said the homeowner, who spoke to NBC6 Friday without showing his face. "At this point what happens if I show up at home past midnight one day, and it’s dark — am I going to be safe getting from my car to the main entrance?

Nothing was stolen, but the homeowner is hoping someone will recognize the man who did this.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“It’s completely unacceptable, and it’s sad, to be honest," he said.

Miami Police are investigating the attempted burglary and working to try and identify the man who appears to look right into a camera before going on the attack.

“He was using this tool to repeatedly hit the impact windows several times, and fortunately, he was unsuccessful in being able to get in," said Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.

The homeowner said he would be on alert and urged his neighbors to do the same.

“Take additional security measures, and we need more policing in the area," he said.

Miami Police asking anyone who may recognize the man in the video to call them directly or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers and 305-471-TIPS.