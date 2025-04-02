Video: BSO deputy hits boy on bike with car before forcing him to the ground

Shocking video shows the moment a Broward Sheriff's deputy drove into a boy on a bicycle before forcing him to the ground.

The video, provided by Only in Broward, was shot Monday afternoon in Deerfield Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the teen was part of a group of bike riders pulling dangerous stunts along Hillsboro Boulevard while impeding traffic.

BSO said this particular teen was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released to his family with a juvenile civil citation.

Others were cited for various violations, including disobeying red lights and not wearing bike helmets.

BSO released a statement saying what happened Monday was part of an ongoing, organized pattern of reckless behavior by groups of juvenile bicyclists that encourages and rewards dangerous stunts and activities on busy South Florida roads.