Video captures Allapattah daycare teacher beating 6-year-old with autism 

A former Allapattah daycare teacher, caught on video restraining and beating a 6-year-old child with autism, accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to probation.

Marlene Carballo, 53, was arrested in October for abusing a child earlier in the month inside the Interamerican Learning Center on 1519 NW 28th Street.

However, five months later, NBC6 is learning that Carballo pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of child abuse causing no great bodily harm.

Video obtained by NBC6 shows Carballo forcing the child to sit on a chair by pushing his shoulders down multiple times and flicking his ear.

Records show that after several unsuccessful attempts to get the victim to sit on the chair, Carballo pulled him by the arm and forced him to sit on the ground while she wrapped her legs around him.

"While being restrained by her legs, the defendant hits the victim three times with her right hand and once with her left," the report said.

The video also shows when the defendant forced his hand to hit himself about 10 times, according to the report.

The abuse doesn't end until a therapist intervenes after several minutes and takes the child away.

About six months after the arrest, Miami-Dade State Attorney said Carballo accepted their plea deal of one year of probation.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Carballo will not be considered a convicted felon. She must forfeit her teaching license, and she must get a mental health evaluation.

Records show Judge Ariel Rodriguez accepted the plea deal.

“The defendant is not likely to engage in a criminal course of conduct and the ends of justice and welfare of society do not require that the defendant shall presently suffer the penalty imposed by the law," Rodriguez said.

At the time of the arrest, Shaleen Fagundo, the owner and director of the Interamerican Learning Center told NBC6 they reported the incident to the Florida Department of Children and Families, City of Miami Police, and they fired Carballo.

"The child is physically well," Fagundo said. "This particular teacher had been working at the Center for just nine days. She had impressive credentials, ample training and several years of experience ... At Interamerican Learning Center, the safety and well-being of children is our highest priority. We have been in operation for over 19-years and have continually worked to create the highest quality environment for our children."

On Thursday, NBC6 spoke with Carballo in person but she refused to comment about the abuse or her plea deal.

Carballo's private attorney has not responded to NBC6's request for comment.