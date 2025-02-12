Miami

Video captures armed carjacking suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Miami

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies had a search warrant for the suspect and he was taken into custody

By Julian Quintana

A man accused of an armed carjacking was arrested on Wednesday following a SAWT situation in Miami, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies had a search warrant for the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Deputies said they recovered a firearm after the suspect was arrested.

His identity has not been disclosed.

Video at the scene captured officials using a loud-speaker to tell the suspect to come out of an apartment building. Flash bangs were also heard going off.

At the scene, there were several deputies dressed in tactical gear, as well as armored vehicles.

After some time, the suspect was seen in handcuffs and was placed in a cruiser.

