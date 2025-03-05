Video captures ‘vicious' and ‘unprovoked' attack outside Miramar store: Police

Miramar Police released new video Wednesday that shows a “vicious attack” with the hopes the public can help identify the attacker.

The victim’s mother, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, told NBC6 she saw the video.

“It looks like he hit him with a gun,” the mother described the brutal attack of her 31-year-old son, who she described as someone who deals with mental health issues.

The attack happened during the day on Feb. 23 at the Miramar Food and Produce Store off Miramar Parkway and Southwest 64th Avenue.

“It looks like it was random, it looks like it was unprovoked,” said Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss, who called a news conference and addressed the incident.

“There was an argument of some sort,” added Moss, who described the attack as vicious.

Surveillance video showed when the victim, named Rashad, was attacked with some sort of weapon in the back.

At one point, Moss said you can see the attacker pointing the gun at the victim.

“It terrified me because it was in broad daylight,” the victim’s mother said.

Initially, police said the victim did not want to press charges.

The family added the victim’s mental health issues could have played a role.

“To see him be in that type of situation was very hurtful because he didn’t deserve that,” said the victim’s sister, who also did not want to share her name for fear of retaliation and who was upset because she did not feel police did enough knowing her brother has mental health problems.

On Wednesday, the victim’s mother made a plea, asking the public to come forward given that the image of the attacker is pretty clear.

“While it didn’t involve an actual shooting, it did involve introducing a gun into what was nothing more than a confrontation,” Moss said. “What we are trying to do now is figure out who that person is.”

Investigators believe the victim does not know the attacker and it is unknown what prompted the attack.

“We want to find him, because if he’ll do this unprovoked what else might he do?" Moss wondered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).