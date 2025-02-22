Video captures crews battling apartment fire in NW Miami-Dade

A fire that broke out at an apartment in Northwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near the 2600 block of Northwest 67th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Video captured at the scene showed flames coming from the apartment's second floor.

As crews attempted to extinguish the flames, firefighters needed to remove boards to access the building's interior.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After some time, crews were able to put out the fire and remained at the scene to ventilate the apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

What caused the fire is under investigation.