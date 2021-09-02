Video Captures Group Fleeing Scene of Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Miami Last February

Police are searching for the people caught on video fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Miami that took place in February.

Miami Police released video of the Feb. 13 incident that took place just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 36th Street.

According to police, a 2017 Infinity was speeding north on 7th Avenue when it collided with a 1996 Chevrolet Impala. The impact caused the Impala to split in half and eject the driver while also colliding with a 2009 Toyota Camry.

Courtesy Miami Police Department

The driver, 38-year-old Lester Gomez, died at the scene. A passenger was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries but was not identified.

Video footage showed the driver of the Infinity fleeing the scene before returning later with several other people, who are seen rummaging through the car before once again fleeing the scene.

“I miss him every day because we had a relation that it was really really close,” said Elizabeth Gomez, who struggled to hold back tears as she talked about her son. “He was a very kind person. Helpful. Funny. He was my son.”

She had not seen this surveillance video until it was released Thursday.

“I was telling my husband that look there’s like four or six guys getting down helping [the driver] even with a flashlight…taking who knows what out of the car while my son is laying dying maybe he was still alive," she said.

Nearly seven months after the crash, the grieving mother is begging anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s supposed to be the children bury their parents, not the parents their children," she said.

Detectives are still working to identify the driver and others seen on video. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.