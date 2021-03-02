Video Captures Men Yelling Racist Slurs at Black Fisherman at Sea Off Stuart

A video captured men yelling racist slurs at a Black fisherman while out at sea, and the man who filmed the encounter says that wasn't the first time.

Shannon Bustamante said he was invited to join a fleet of fishermen to film content for his YouTube channel. He instead ended up capturing the racist rant while they were out at sea off Stuart.

In the video, the men repeatedly yell racist and homophobic slurs at a 21-year-old fisherman because the boat he was on got too close to theirs.

"What worried me and what made me feel bad is that it almost felt like he was getting accustomed to it. Like, hey, every time we come out here, it's like this," Bustamante said. "And in my mind, I was like, hell no, this is unacceptable.'"

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bustamante has since posted the encounter on his channel and said he wanted to bring awareness to racism.