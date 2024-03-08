Video captures moment after American Airlines flight clips wing with tail of Frontier plane at MIA

Video taken at Miami International Airport Thursday captured the moments after an American Airlines flight collided with a plane from Frontier Airlines.

According to Frontier Airlines, their aircraft was parked at the gate at MIA, preparing to board passengers for a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth when an American Airlines aircraft pushed back from its gate and came in contact with the Frontier aircraft.

Video shared by Only in Dade showed the damage to both planes following the incident.

Frontier Airlines told NBC6 only crew members were on board the aircraft at the time and no injuries were reported.

America Airlines also issued a statement following the incident.

According to the airline, the American Airlines flight was headed to São Paulo, Brazil when it made contact with the parked aircraft.

Customers deplaned normally and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team.

Frontier is also assessing damage and re-accommodating customers.