American Airlines

Video captures moment after American Airlines flight clips wing with tail of Frontier plane at MIA

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video taken at Miami International Airport Thursday captured the moments after an American Airlines flight collided with a plane from Frontier Airlines.

According to Frontier Airlines, their aircraft was parked at the gate at MIA, preparing to board passengers for a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth when an American Airlines aircraft pushed back from its gate and came in contact with the Frontier aircraft.  

Video shared by Only in Dade showed the damage to both planes following the incident.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Frontier Airlines told NBC6 only crew members were on board the aircraft at the time and no injuries were reported.

America Airlines also issued a statement following the incident.

According to the airline, the American Airlines flight was headed to São Paulo, Brazil when it made contact with the parked aircraft.

Local

Pompano Beach 3 mins ago

BSO identifies Broward Transit employee who killed his coworker prior to fatal shootout with deputies

Hialeah 2 hours ago

Video shows Hialeah home surrounded by SWAT personnel after man barricades himself inside

Customers deplaned normally and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team.

Frontier is also assessing damage and re-accommodating customers.

This article tagged under:

American AirlinesOnly in DadeFrontier Airlines
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us