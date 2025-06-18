Video captures sperm whale stranded on a Miami beach before being euthanized

Marine biologists are working to determine why a very young sperm whale washed up along a beach in Miami Tuesday morning.

According to NOAA, the whale was stranded alive when it washed ashore but was humanely euthanized.

Video shared by Only in Dade shows when the whale washed ashore.

The whale, which measured about 13 feet long, necropsied at NOAA's lab in Miami to determine why it may have stranded, officials said.

NOAA said marine mammals typically end up along along the beach because something is wrong.

It usually happens when they’re sick, injured, or as is possible in this case, they become separated from their mothers and unable to survive on their own.

If you encounter a dead or injured marine animal, officials are reminding the public to call 1-877-942-5343 so trained responders can evaluate the animal..

NOAA also thanked the Marine Animal Response Society and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for their help.