Video captures the moment a man is apprehended by divers in a Cooper City canal following a robbery

A man jumped into a canal in Cooper City while fleeing from BSO deputies following a robbery Tuesday morning.

BSO deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Griffin Road in response to a robbery at approximately 10:38 a.m.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot and entering a nearby canal in an attempt to escape from officials.

Chopper 6 footage from the scene showed BSO deputies surrounding the canal as the suspect swam away without pants or underwear.

It also captured the moments multiple divers apprehended him and brought him ashore, where BSO took him into custody.

No further information has been released at the moment.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.