Video Captures Thieves Stealing Trailer From Fort Lauderdale Business

In a matter of minutes, a South Florida man says half of his business was taken in the middle of the night after thieves stole the trailer he rents out to remove large debris.

“It’s a lot more than just a trailer,” Mo Ailos said. “It got us through our hardship during times.”

Ailos has owned the Fort Lauderdale trash disposal business for four years. He says he’s losing about $3,000 to $4,000 worth of business a week with the trailer stolen.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a black Chevy dually crew cab pickup truck pull up to his business off NW 10th Terrance around 5:30 Thursday morning. And at around 5:40 a.m., video shows the truck pulling off with the trailer.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” said Ailos. “It’s like someone taking your baby away. There are no words. I’m thankful and grateful for you guys coming out here.”

Ailos says the trailer has his logo and phone number on the side. But it’s also customized with metal reinforcements that are worth more than $20,000.

“I’ll know this thing, even if they paint it purple,” said Ailos. “I’ll know this thing on the side of the road. I actually did it. I welded specialty brackets to support it properly.”