FAMU athletic director accused of stealing over $24K from her former employer

Florida A&M University athletic director Angela Suggs was arrested on allegations that she misused a credit card from her previous employer to make wire transfers, cash withdrawals and purchases at casinos, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Monday.

Suggs, who became the university’s athletic director and a vice president in October, is accused of misusing the credit card while serving as president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization that operates under the state Department of Commerce.

During her time as CEO and president, she used a company issued credit card and used more than $24,000 in personal purchases, casino trips, and wire transfers, FDLE announced.

Suggs was charged with a felony count of grand theft, a felony count of scheme to defraud and four misdemeanor counts of false claims on travel vouchers, the FDLE announcement said. An investigation began after the FDLE received a referral from the Department of Commerce’s inspector general related to an audit of Suggs’ credit-card purchases and travel reimbursements.

Suggs claimed that some of the transactions found in the investigation were business meals or accidentally charged to the business card.

Suggs turned herself into Leon County Jail and was booked on a $13,500 bond on Monday, according to FDLE.