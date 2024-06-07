Video shows gunman in double murder-suicide at southwest Miami-Dade bank

New video shows the moments a gunman fired into a car at a southwest Miami-Dade bank on Friday as police investigate a murder-suicide involving a mother and her 3-year-old child.

The video, obtained by NBC6, was filmed by a witness at a Chase Bank in the area of Bird Road and 152nd Avenue. NBC6 paused the video before the gunshot.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman in a minivan with a young boy inside pulled up to the bank's ATM and was in line when a man in an SUV pulled up next to her and opened fire, killing the woman and the child.

The man then fatally shot himself, police said.

In the video, the witnesses were able to grab the attention of a nearby officer.

"They're shooting over there, they're killing," the witnesses say.

Police later identified the victims as 43-year-old Odalys Bancroft and her 3-year-old son, Theodore Couto, who would have turned four next month.

The name of the suspect wasn't released. Homicide detectives were working to determine the relationship between the gunman and the victims.

Apparent family members could be seen speaking with police outside the bank. One man told NBC6 he was concerned it was his ex-wife and child who were killed.

Bancroft was the director of regulatory affairs at Jackson Health System. She joined the hospital system in 2015, beginning her career as a clinical staff nurse, and eventually worked in leadership roles at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

"Odalys believed deeply in the work we do, and never shied away from showing off her Jackson pride. Jackson is better because of Odalys and the indelible mark she made on our organization," Jackson Health System CEO and President Carlos A. Migoya said in a statement.

Miami-Dade County police have investigated two other suspected murder-suicide shootings in the previous week.

On Thursday, a shooting in Coral Gables left a man and woman dead and the woman's son hospitalized. On Sunday, June 2, a man shot and killed his elderly parents and partner before turning the gun on himself in at a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.