Caught on Camera

Video of illegal dumping in Pompano Beach canal leads to arrest of migrants: FWC

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said officers responded Saturday after receiving reports of workers throwing debris into the canal

Video showing a pair of workers illegally dumping construction debris into a Pompano Beach canal led to the arrest of two undocumented migrants, authorities said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said officers responded Saturday after receiving reports of workers throwing debris into the canal.

Video released by FWC on Tuesday showed the workers dropping the roofing materials into the canal, officials said.

Officers tried to verify the pair's identities through state databases but were unsuccessful, so they contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP agents responded and it was revealed both were in the country illegally. They were detained by CBP and also given criminal notices for the illegal dumping.

Caught on CameraBroward CountyPompano Beach
