Video of Piles of Mail at Miami-Dade Post Office Brings Up Concerns of Ballot Backup

United States Postal Service officials are looking into a video shared by a Florida state representative showing what he says are piles of unsorted mail sitting in a Miami-Dade post office, sparking concerns that valid ballots won't be counted.

Rep. Kionne McGhee tweeted Friday a video from a "concerned postal worker," his office said in a statement. The video shows mail sitting in numerous bins at the Princeton post office on Southwest 250th Street in Homestead.

McGhee said the person who sent him the video said mail-in ballots are within the bins and that the mail has been sitting in the post office for over a week.

“I am shocked, I am disappointed, and I am angry at what I saw in the video. It is unthinkable that these ballots have been sitting in boxes day after day, potentially denying people a voice in their democracy," McGhee said in a statement.

McGhee later shared video of a postal police patrol car at the post office Friday afternoon.

The USPS told NBC 6 that they were looking into the matter. Miami-Dade's Department of Elections said they were also investigating and contacted the USPS confirmation.

"And we're assured that the ballots in this post office will be delivered in time," the elections department told NBC 6.

In Florida, a mailed ballot must be received by the county elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of when it was postmarked.

