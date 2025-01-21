Video of Pompano Beach hit-and-run that left woman dead released as BSO seeks driver

Authorities are hoping new surveillance video will help lead them to the driver who struck and killed a woman in a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach earlier this month.

The incident happened back on Jan. 4 in the 2700 block of West Atlantic Boulevard when the woman was struck by a vehicle as she was walking northbound across the roadway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Surveillance video released by BSO on Tuesday showed the woman being struck by a vehicle, which is believed to be a dark colored sedan.

Witnesses said after the crash the vehicle stopped, and detectives said the driver may have acknowledged the pedestrian lying on the roadway but then continued driving.

When deputies and fire rescue arrived, they found the victim and brought her to Broward Health North where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Officials haven't released the woman's name.

The vehicle may have sustained damage to the hood and possibly the windshield, BSO officials said.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4842 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.