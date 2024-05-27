‘That's not right': Graphic video showing owner punching dog in Homestead sparks outrage

A viral video showing an owner punching his pet dog in the face in Homestead has left thousands outraged.

Only in Dade posted the video on Sunday, showing an owner holding a dog by the leash and punching it in the face multiple times. The incident is believed to have taken place in a neighborhood in Homestead off 288th Street.

The video has left neighbors disgusted. They told NBC6 they are pleading that the poor pet should be given justice, and said that the video shows behavior that shouldn’t be taken out on any animal.

“Wow, that happened just right here, that’s not right," neighbor Fernando Zamora said. "I think those people shouldn’t own animals, they are close to being animals themselves."

“Hitting a dog, hitting an animal, they deserve to be here in this world like us, sometimes they are even better. They don’t deserve that," said another neighbor, Jean.

The Friends of Miami Animal Foundation shared a picture with NBC6 of what is believed to be the dog’s makeshift kennel. The president of the foundation, Yolanda Berkowitz, alleged that the owner has a history of displaying this behavior.

“The fact that this person thought it was OK, in broad daylight, to be pounding a dog with fists tells you a lot about animal welfare in our community,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police were asked whether the owner has acted out on pets like this in the past. Police said in a statement in response that they were aware of the video and have launched an investigation after a tipster submitted it on Sunday through Crimestoppers.

Homestead Police said in a statement that they would support Miami-Dade Police in the investigation.

"We understand that the content of this video is deeply disturbing and has caused significant concern within our community and beyond," the statement said. "We want to assure the public that animal abuse is taken very seriously, and we are committed to supporting the Miami-Dade Police Department in any way necessary."

Friends of Miami Animal Foundation says once a report is filed, investigators must conduct a welfare check. If charges are determined against the owner, the dog or dogs will be under the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services as evidence.

As of Monday afternoon, law enforcement has not identified the owner, and no arrests have been made.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for anyone who provides information. If you know something, you are asked to call 305-471-TIPS.