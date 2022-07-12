Video Possibly Linked to Shooting of FIU Student as Search for Suspects Continues

Family members are hoping new surveillance video could lead to a break in the case of a Florida International University student who was shot while driving home.

Ashley Rodriguez, 21, was left critically injured in the June 13 shooting and remains hospitalized, her mother said Tuesday.

"She still does not do any voluntary movement, she doesn't speak, she has a peg," mother Sadia Rodriguez said. "So we're getting there. Little by little."

Sadia Rodriguez spoke as new surveillance video shows possible suspects in the shooting.

The footage originally posted on social media shows a white sedan crashing head-on into a light pole before four people, including at least one who appears to be armed, jump out and flee on foot.

An FIU student remains in the hospital after she was shot while sitting in her parked car. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi gives the latest on the investigation.

The footage is from the night of the shooting and happened not far from the scene and around the same time.

Miami-Dade Police officials said they can't confirm that the video is linked to the shooting but said they're not discarding the possibility.

"Because of the timing it's looking like them who did this and I'm hoping they can catch them," Sadia Rodriguez said.

Ashley Rodriguez was driving home from work when the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Southwest 232nd Street and Southwest 112th Avenue.

Police said Rodriguez was caught in the crossfire of two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at each other.

Officers had responded to the area of Southwest 232nd Street and Southwest 112th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found Rodriguez in her car, shot in the back of the head and barely breathing.

Emergency crews took Rodriguez to a hospital where she remains in critical condition after spending 15 days in a coma.

Police have said one of the two cars involved in the shooting is a white Mercedes, and they're still working to identify the other car.

Last week, officers handed out flyers in the neighborhood, and detectives and family members are hoping the suspects will soon be found.

"They should come forward because we should stop this. Violence should stop and I'm hoping they get caught so there's no other victims," Sadia Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.