Video Released as Police Seek Driver in Fatal Hialeah Parking Spot Dispute

Olga Fernandez, 57, killed in Sunday morning incident

Police are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find a driver who ran over and killed a woman in Hialeah over the weekend during a dispute over a parking spot.

The footage released Tuesday shows the car the unknown man was driving when he struck and killed 57-year-old Olga Fernandez around 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside her apartment near 1st Avenue and 4th Street.

Police said Fernandez and the man had been involved in a verbal dispute before he intentionally drove into her.

A family is in mourning after a mother was killed in an argument over a parking spot in Hialeah. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Fernandez, a mother of two, was killed by the impact. The driver fled the scene.

Police released a surveillance image of the car, described as a black or dark colored 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla, either L or LE trim model.

Anyone with information on the car or driver is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

