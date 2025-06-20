Hialeah

Video shows 1 hurt in crash involving Hialeah police pickup near Lincoln Marti school

The impact tore through a fence in front of a Lincoln Martí School and knocked a light pole onto the sidewalk.

By Julia Bagg

One person was hurt in a crash that involved a Hialeah police vehicle early Friday, images from the scene show.

The collision at East 4th Avenue and East 18th Street also appeared to involve a black Cadillac SUV.

Video showed one person being taken to the hospital, but police have not confirmed if an officer may have been injured or what caused the crash.

As both vehicles were towed away from the scene, cameras caught the SUV with a smashed windshield and deployed airbags, and the pickup had damage to its front hood.

The scene had cleared and the roadway had reopened by about 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

