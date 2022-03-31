Video Shows 76-Year-Old Man Fighting Off Would-Be ATM Robbers in Coconut Creek

Police are hoping surveillance footage that shows a 76-year-old man fighting off would-be robbers at a Coconut Creek ATM earlier this month will help them nab the suspects.

Coconut Creek Police on Thursday released the video of the March 9 incident at a Bank of America on Coconut Creek Parkway.

The video shows the two suspects approach the man from behind after he'd just withdrawn cash.

They try to rob him, but the man fights them off and the suspects flee the scene.

If they were this #brazen once, our fear is they might try it again. A few weeks ago, in broad daylight, a pair of would-be robbers, we believe to be #teens, tried to shake down a 76-yr-old man after he had just withdrawn cash from an #ATM @BankofAmerica on Creek Pkwy... pic.twitter.com/mjLzVNIrVP — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) March 31, 2022

Police said if the suspects were brazen enough to attempt the daylight robbery, they might try it again.

They're asking anyone with information on the suspects to call them at 954-973-6700.