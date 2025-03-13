‘Get in the house!' Video shows 8-foot gator interrupt pizza delivery in Florida

Video shows a Florida police officer stepping in to deliver a pizza after a large alligator scared off the delivery woman.

The bodycamera video released Wednesday shows an officer in Bradenton arriving to find a gator estimated to be 8-foot roaming a neighborhood and outside a woman's front door on Sunday.

The resident had ordered pizza and when the woman delivering it arrived, she started walking up to the door.

"Stop, stop, stop, there's an alligator underneath that car right there," the officer tells her.

The officer suggested she go around the back but the woman wasn't interested.

"I'm a little scared," she told him. "Do you want to do it officer?"

The officer decided to help her out and brought the delivery to the door, but the resident walked out her front door just steps away from the gator.

"Ma'am, get back over there, there's an alligator right under your car," the officer tells her.

"Oh my God!" the woman yelled out. "Oh my heaven, there's a big alligator under my car."

"Get in the house!" the frustrated officer yells at her as she kept standing near the gator.

"Where's my pizza?" she asks.

"I'll take it to the back door," the officer responds.

"Holy s---," the woman says.

When the officer delivers the pizza to her back door, she ask how much she owes him.

"I have no idea, I'm not the pizza man," he responds.

Trappers later arrived and were able to relocate the gator.