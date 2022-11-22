Video Shows 82-Year-Old Man Carjacked, Pushed to Ground in Lauderdale Lakes

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who were caught on camera carjacking and pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground in broad daylight in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident happened back on Nov. 5 at the RaceTrac gas station at 3290 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office Tuesday showed a group of five males approaching the victim as he pulled into a parking spot at the gas station in his Volkswagen Jetta.

The victim said one of the suspects told him one of his taillights was broken and when he went to inspect it, one of the suspects got into the car, which was still running.

The victim tried to pull the suspect out of his car, but he was pushed to the ground as the suspects fled. He suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the car was later found in Fort Lauderdale but the carjackers haven't been found.

The victim told detectives one of the suspects had a distinguishable limp in one of his legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4233.