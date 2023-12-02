West Miami

Video shows a car engulfed in flames after a possible traffic collision in West Miami

Witness video shows the car completely on fire before Miami Fire Rescue is able to control is and put it out.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car can be seen completely on fire after a possible traffic collision in West Miami on Saturday morning.

In the video, you can see the flames covering a small sedan entirely as fire crews rush to put it out.

A black van is seen in close proximity to the car on fire.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear at the moment.

The video also shows the driver of the car being checked out by first responders.

NBC6 has reached out to West Miami Police Department for more information.

