Video shows aftermath of 3-car crash on I-95 that left 10 hurt in Hollywood

Ten people were rushed to the hospital Sunday after a three-car crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood, fire rescue said.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the crash took place in the northbound lanes near the Sheridan Street exit. It shut down I-95 for hours.

Fire rescue said two victims, an adult and a child, were transported as trauma alerts, two adults and one child suffered serious injuries and the other five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video of the aftermath showed three heavily damaged vehicles with shattered windows and crushed doors. Debris littered the roadway and footage also showed traffic being diverted at Hollywood Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.