I-95

Video shows aftermath of 3-car crash on I-95 that left 10 hurt in Hollywood

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the crash took place in the northbound lanes near the Sheridan Street exit. It shut down I-95 for hours.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ten people were rushed to the hospital Sunday after a three-car crash on Interstate 95 in Hollywood, fire rescue said.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the crash took place in the northbound lanes near the Sheridan Street exit. It shut down I-95 for hours.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fire rescue said two victims, an adult and a child, were transported as trauma alerts, two adults and one child suffered serious injuries and the other five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video of the aftermath showed three heavily damaged vehicles with shattered windows and crushed doors. Debris littered the roadway and footage also showed traffic being diverted at Hollywood Boulevard.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

I-95Hollywood
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us