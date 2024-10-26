Video shows aftermath of Dania Beach explosion that killed beloved marina worker

New video shows the moments after a deadly explosion at a Dania Beach marina, when a 50-foot boat being readied for an upcoming show went up in flames.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at 4420 Ravenswood Road on Friday at Nautical Ventures Marina.

One man died and four others were injured. Workers told NBC6 they were all employees at the marina.

"It’s an unfortunate accident," said Edward Hoch, who owns a boat that he stores at the marina. "I feel for the family first and foremost, because they lost a loved one."

Hoch said he knew the man who died, identifying him as Benjamin, a technician. Many others there called him a great man and a hard worker.

News outlets in Paraguay also report that the victim is named Benjamin and originally from that country, though local authorities have not confirmed that.

The Dania Beach community was rocked by a "powerful" boat explosion that killed one man and injured several others at a marina. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

"He’s always here, always willing to help with boats and all the boats that are here at the marina, so it’s a shock of how he passed," Hoch said.

The boat continued to smolder after the explosion, and fire crews were seen still working on hot spots Saturday afternoon.

Workers tell NBC6 the group was prepping the brand new boat that hadn't been out on the water for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show next week. Benjamin was refueling it when the explosion happened.

"It can happen often, especially when it comes to regular gas and not diesel, so something can spark or ignite the fuel rather quickly, especially if there’s any sort of spark, if there’s any sort of grounding issue on the boat," Hoch said.

Chopper 6 showed firefighters battling flames and thick smoke billowing from the 50-foot vessel. The explosion was so large that neighbors at the RV park next door said pieces and debris rained down onto their property.

"There was just a huge boom," said Mark Weiss, who lives at the RV park and took video of the flames. "It looked like a new delivery and something went horribly wrong... I feel sorry for them, I feel sorry for their family because that kind of an accident shouldn’t happen."

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.