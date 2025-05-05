Caught on Camera

Video shows aftermath of Lamborghini yacht sinking and rescue off Miami Beach

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday

New video shows the aftermath from a Lamborghini yacht that partially sank over the weekend off Miami Beach and led to over 30 people needing to be rescued.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the 63-foot luxury boat started taking on water near Monument Island and Star Island around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The boat was carrying 32 people who were rescued. No injuries were reported.

Video posted on social media showed a large group of women on the boat as it started sinking.

Photos released by the Coast Guard showed crews responding and the yacht partially submerged.

Over 30 people had to be rescued after a Lamborghini yacht partially sank off Miami Beach.

Other video showed the yacht bobbing in the water after its occupants were rescued.

It's unknown who owns the boat or what caused it to sink.

Coast Guard officials said commercial salvage was trying to recover the boat, and added it's not a hazard to navigation.

