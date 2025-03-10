Video shows aftermath of violent crash in Tamarac

Chopper6 video shows the aftermath of a violent crash in Tamarac on Monday morning.

The scene is at the intersection of Pine Island Road and NW 81st Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Aerial images showed a black vehicle with part of its front hood and bumper smashed to smithereens. Its left passenger door was crushed in, and airbags had deployed.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A black SUV rested on the grass with its doors open. Its airbags had also fired.

More vehicles were at the scene, but it was not known if they belonged to first responders or were also involved in the crash.

Investigators taped off the intersection as they worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.