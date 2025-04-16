Video shows aftermath of wild party that led to Florida principal and teacher arrested

New video and 911 calls are shedding light on the wild drunken teen party that led to the arrest of a Florida principal and teacher earlier this year.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, principal at Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach, and Karly Anderson, a teacher, were charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor back in January after officials said the party was hosted at Hill-Brodigan's home.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said that when officers arrived at Hill-Brodigan's home, they found more than 100 juveniles drinking alcohol that was available in coolers.

In one of the newly-released 911 calls, a student reported that the party was apparently out-of-control.

"I'm in this group chat with a bunch of kids at this party and they're all sending videos of everybody drinking, and there's like fights going on. And I know that everybody drove there so I just wanted to let you guys know," the student says in the call.

In another call, a woman who's apparently a neighbor describes what she encountered.

"There's like this like big party down the street that they're like pulling in and out of driveways. And like called me like a racial slur and it's, I'm afraid something bad's gonna happen," the woman said.

The new body camera video shows law enforcement responding to the home.

Fire rescue crews had also been called to the home after a drunk 17-year-old was found shaking and vomiting on the front lawn, authorities said.

One of the videos shows Anderson speaking with an officer after a student was placed in a police car.

"You know, I'm a teacher…who do you got put in that car?" Anderson asks.

"It's a kid but…" the officer says as Anderson cuts him off.

"I was here hanging out at this party," Anderson says. "I mean what the f---, what's wrong with them? You guys gotta ask better."

"Do you want the truth? There was like 200 kids here drinking," the officer responds.

"I've already known," Anderson replies.

"And you're drunk as well," the officer says.

"I'm not drunk," Anderson says.

"Yes you are, I smell it," the officer responds.

Things get heated as the conversation continues and the officer again tells Anderson she's intoxicated.

"You're intoxicated too," the officer says.

"Oh who cares," Anderson says.

"He's 17 and he was here drinking at a party!" the officer yells.

"Why are you yelling at me?" Anderson responds.

"Because you're yelling, you're here with your boss, having a party with 200 kids who are drinking! Get out of my face now!" the officer shouts back.

The school district said Hill-Brodigan and Anderson were placed on leave after their arrests while they await the results of the investigation.

But earlier this month, Anderson was allowed back to the classroom after her felony charge was dropped to disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

When the body camera footage was released this week, Anderson was placed on leave for a second time.