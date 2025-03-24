Port St. Lucie

Video shows aide allegedly abusing special needs student on bus in Port St. Lucie

Aviesar Pinillos, 43, was charged with abuse of a child without great bodily harm

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video on a bus captured an aide allegedly abusing a 9-year-old special needs student in Port St. Lucie.

Aviesar Pinillos, 43, was charged with abuse of a child without great bodily harm.

He has since bonded out following his arrest.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, the video shows Pinillos on a bus from Northport K-8 School shaking and screaming at a little girl for not sitting down in her seat.

Pinillos was then seen walking up to the student and forcefully sat her down while she screamed "Don't touch me."

Police said the incident took place in March.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk called Pinillos’ behavior “unacceptable”

“Any reasonable adult would feel angry seeing one of our most vulnerable members of the society victimized in that way,” said Niemczyk.

St. Lucie Public Schools said Pinillos is no longer a bus aide and is currently assigned away from students while they wait for "A recommendation for termination."

