Video shows alleged assault involving Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

New video shows the alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill as the wide receiver publicly addressed the incident for the first time Wednesday.

The surveillance video, first obtained by Andy Slater, shows the moment when Hill apparently slaps a man on the back of his head at a marina in Haulover Park.

"I just can't make bonehead mistakes like that," Hill said at Dolphins' training camp Wednesday. "It's been resolved and I hope everything gets situated."

Earlier this week, Hill reached a settlement after the alleged victim decided not to press charges.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident happened back in June after police said an employee with Kelly Fishing Fleet told Hill and his group that they weren't allowed to be on a boat.

A dispute occurred, during which Hill allegedly slapped the victim on the back of his neck.