Caught on Camera

Video shows alleged DUI hit-and-run in Pompano Beach that killed wife, injured husband

The footage obtained by NBC6 on Friday shows the March 7 incident that has 37-year-old Ashley Bowman facing DUI manslaughter and other charges

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New surveillance video shows the moment an allegedly drunk driver ran over a couple then fled the scene in Pompano Beach, leaving the woman dead and her husband severely injured.

The footage obtained by NBC6 on Friday shows the March 7 incident that has 37-year-old Ashley Bowman facing DUI manslaughter and other charges.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Patricia Marciante, 74, and her 76-year-old husband Salvatore Marciante were crossing the street in the area of East Atlantic Boulevard and Pompano Beach Boulevard with their daughter and granddaughter when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Patricia and Salvatore Marciate
Family Photo
Family Photo
Patricia and Salvatore Marciante

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The video shows the truck running them over and driving off. Several people are seen running over to render aid and a Broward Sheriff's deputy arrives a short time later.

The couple was taken to Broward Health North Medical Center where Patricia had internal bleeding and was rushed into surgery. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Salvatore Marciante had a brain bleed and a broken leg, and had to undergo surgery, family members said.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Cold Case Mar 20

Watch the ‘True Crime Marathon' on NBC6 and Telemundo Florida's streaming channels

The truck narrowly missed hitting the couple's daughter and granddaughter.

Authorities said the Toyota Tacoma pickup was driven by Bowman, who fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid, an arrest report said.

Deputies later stopped the truck and observed Bowman had several signs of impairment including "blown pupils, red bloodshot and glassy eyes, mood swings, as well as smelling an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her person," the report said.

Bowman, of Fort Lauderdale, initially consented to give a blood sample but then revoked her consent, the report said.

Ashley Bowman
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
Ashley Bowman

She was booked into jail and remains held without bond. Prosecutors said Bowman has two previous convictions for DUI, one in 2010 and the other in 2011, and has three prior convictions for driving on a suspended license.

Family members said Patricia and Salvatore Marciante had been married for 46 years

"Those two were inseparable, you talk about being best friends, they were best friends. They went everywhere together and they were just enjoying the best part of their life and enjoying retirement," brother Antonio Marciante told NBC6 last week.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraPompano Beach
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us