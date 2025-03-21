Video shows alleged DUI hit-and-run in Pompano Beach that killed wife, injured husband

New surveillance video shows the moment an allegedly drunk driver ran over a couple then fled the scene in Pompano Beach, leaving the woman dead and her husband severely injured.

The footage obtained by NBC6 on Friday shows the March 7 incident that has 37-year-old Ashley Bowman facing DUI manslaughter and other charges.

Patricia Marciante, 74, and her 76-year-old husband Salvatore Marciante were crossing the street in the area of East Atlantic Boulevard and Pompano Beach Boulevard with their daughter and granddaughter when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Family Photo

The video shows the truck running them over and driving off. Several people are seen running over to render aid and a Broward Sheriff's deputy arrives a short time later.

The couple was taken to Broward Health North Medical Center where Patricia had internal bleeding and was rushed into surgery. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Salvatore Marciante had a brain bleed and a broken leg, and had to undergo surgery, family members said.

The truck narrowly missed hitting the couple's daughter and granddaughter.

Authorities said the Toyota Tacoma pickup was driven by Bowman, who fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid, an arrest report said.

Deputies later stopped the truck and observed Bowman had several signs of impairment including "blown pupils, red bloodshot and glassy eyes, mood swings, as well as smelling an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her person," the report said.

Bowman, of Fort Lauderdale, initially consented to give a blood sample but then revoked her consent, the report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

She was booked into jail and remains held without bond. Prosecutors said Bowman has two previous convictions for DUI, one in 2010 and the other in 2011, and has three prior convictions for driving on a suspended license.

Family members said Patricia and Salvatore Marciante had been married for 46 years

"Those two were inseparable, you talk about being best friends, they were best friends. They went everywhere together and they were just enjoying the best part of their life and enjoying retirement," brother Antonio Marciante told NBC6 last week.