Pompano Beach

Video shows alleged gunman night before 2024 fatal Pompano Beach shooting

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Avondale Drive

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New surveillance video released on Tuesday is providing a clue in finding a suspect responsible for a 2024 fatal shooting in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Avondale Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once deputies arrived at the scene, the victim, Roderick Henry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Henry was an inmate and was completing a prison sentence for crimes he did in Palm Beach County.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

During the night of his murder, Henry was at a work release facility and was talking to a person when he was shot by someone who walked up to him.

Deputies believe Henry was targeted.

Video from the night before the shooting shows the alleged suspect standing outside a vehicle near the 300 block of Avondale Drive and smoking a cigarette.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami Beach 20 mins ago

WATCH VIDEO: Police found man in attic of Cuban restaurant, charged him with burglary

The man appeared to be alone.

Months after Henry's murder, an arrest has not been made.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS

This article tagged under:

Pompano Beach
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us