New surveillance video released on Tuesday is providing a clue in finding a suspect responsible for a 2024 fatal shooting in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Avondale Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once deputies arrived at the scene, the victim, Roderick Henry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Henry was an inmate and was completing a prison sentence for crimes he did in Palm Beach County.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During the night of his murder, Henry was at a work release facility and was talking to a person when he was shot by someone who walked up to him.

Deputies believe Henry was targeted.

Video from the night before the shooting shows the alleged suspect standing outside a vehicle near the 300 block of Avondale Drive and smoking a cigarette.

The man appeared to be alone.

Months after Henry's murder, an arrest has not been made.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS