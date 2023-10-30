Florida

Video shows alligator being captured after swimming near shore in Florida beach

Wildlife experts say this one probably got lost down a canal and didn’t mean to end up here.

A large alligator was captured near the shore of Hillsboro Beach and released into the Everglades.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to reports of a gator swimming at the beach on Monday.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene as the reptile swam near the coastline and FWC officers wrangled the animal.

Video shows FWC workers and police tying up the animal until it was safely transported to the back of a truck and released it in the Everglades.

While the American alligator typically prefers freshwater lakes and slow-moving rivers and their associated wetlands, they can swim in and tolerate saltwater for short periods of time.

Wildlife experts say this one probably got lost down a canal and didn’t mean to end up here.

“Be aware," said Zoo Miami's Ron Magill. "If you see a gator in the ocean, understand it took a wrong turn somewhere, and it doesn’t mean to be out in the ocean."

Magill advises not to panic in such a situation.

"Don’t think this alligator is going to come after you for food," Magill says. "He’s probably trying to figure out how to get back to fresh water."

