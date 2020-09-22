Video Shows Arsonist Setting Florida Church Pews on Fire: Sheriff

Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say was caught on camera setting a fire inside a Florida church.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday at Incarnation Catholic Church in Town 'N' Country near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office officials released surveillance footage Tuesday of the shirtless suspect who they say broke a glass pane to get inside the church.

Once inside, the man who was carrying a large bottle of flammable liquid poured it onto wooden pews before setting them on fire, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene after setting the fire without taking anything.

Deputies, fire investigators and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

DO YOU KNOW HIM? On Friday at 10:36 p.m. the suspect broke into Incarnation Catholic Church in Town ’N’ Country and lit several pews on fire. Video shows him pouring flammable liquid onto three wooden pews before setting them on fire.



🚨Call #teamHCSO at 813-247-8200 with info! pic.twitter.com/YcVmCVUm7F — #teamHCSO (@HCSOSheriff) September 22, 2020

Officials said they're trying to identify the suspect.

"We are working to identify this criminal who broke into one of Town 'N' Country's most popular Catholic Churches and caused significant damage," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "While we are unsure of his motive, it is clear he has no respect for private property or a sacred place of worship. We promise this church community we are doing everything we can to capture this suspect and ensure he is held accountable for his actions."