Video shows bear spotted going on Publix run in Florida

Workers at a Publix supermarket in Naples got up close and personal, when a bear was spotted outside the front entrance pacing before it eventually fled the premises.

The encounter was first reported by NBC6 affiliate WBBH.

While the automatic doors were closed, video shows workers taking photos of the bear before it eventually ran off.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), bears can be found throughout Florida and will sometimes visit neighborhoods. However, if bears can’t find food, they will move on.

FWC reminds everyone that feeding bears is illegal and recommends securing garbage, pet food and birdseed.

If you have an encounter with a bear, you can contact your local FWC office or click here.