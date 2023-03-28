Video Shows Bicycle-Riding Robber Knock 74-Year-Old Woman to the Ground in Miami

Police in Miami are searching for a purse thief who was caught on camera knocking a 74-year-old woman to the ground during a violent robbery.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hibiscus Street.

Surveillance footage released by Miami Police on Tuesday showed the woman walking at the intersection when she's approached from behind by the man on the bike.

The man knocked the woman to the ground and was able to grab the purse the woman had dangling across her body before he fled the scene, police said.

The woman injured her right arm and was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Coral Gables Hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.