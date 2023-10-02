Video shows bloodied Black man during ‘brutal' traffic stop in Jacksonville

A traffic stop captured on video by a bystander shows a handcuffed Black man with swollen eyes and a bloody face sitting on the ground surrounded by officers outside a vehicle in northeast Florida, and the officers' law enforcement agency says it has launched an internal review.

Force was used while taking 24-year-old Le’Keian Woods into custody on Friday, and the agency was conducting an administrative review of what happened to see if any policies were violated, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

“The agency takes all allegations of inappropriate use of force by JSO officers seriously,” the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it couldn't comment any further because the incident was being investigated.

The video released by Woods' attorney, Harry Daniels, shows at least three officers on top of Woods, who is chest-down on the grass besides a car. At one point, an officer appears to slam Woods' head into the ground. After he is handcuffed, Woods is propped up against an officer's legs, seemingly unable to sit up on his own. Later, he struggles to stand up.

"I have a lot of questions, like why they had to do them like that. They beat him so bad," Woods' mother, Natassia Woods, told First Coast News.

Family members told the news outlet Woods, his uncle and a friend were pulled over for not wearing their seatbelts as they were on their way to Woods' grandmother's house.

The woman who recorded the traffic stop said she was on her way to the convenience store with her husband when they noticed the police activity and decided to stop.

"His face was really, really brutal," Ruby Anderson told First Coast News. "They had beat him up and then I saw them actually slam his face against the cement, the ground."

Anderson said she "didn't see any resistance" from Woods. Daniels told The Associated Press on Sunday that after his arrest, Woods was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe concussion. In a statement a day earlier, the attorney said his client was lucky to be alive.

“If this video of the officers repeatedly assaulting Le’Keian, slamming his head in the ground and tossing him around like a ragdoll while he’s handcuffed and defenseless isn’t enough to convince you that these officers need to be off the street, just look at Le’Keian’s face,” Daniels said. “He looks like he just went 12 rounds with a professional boxer."

Dozens of supporters rallied in front of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters Sunday and called for justice, including for the officers to be held accountable, the dissolution of the JSO's gang unit, and the creation of a public safety committee.

Natassia Woods told the crowd it was difficult to get updates on her son's condition.

“I’m at a point now that I just want answers for my son," she said. "I want justice for my son. No one should be beaten like that.”

The traffic stop comes more than a month after a white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people at a Dollar General store in a racist attack in a predominantly-Black Jacksonville neighborhood.

Online records show that Woods was being held in custody on Sunday on charges of armed traffic of methamphetamine, armed traffic of cocaine, armed possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with violence and violation of probation, among other charges.