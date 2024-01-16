possible arson

Video shows BMW fully engulfed in flames after possible arson incident in Miami

Fire crews had to return to the scene just hours later after the vehicle reportedly reignited.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Miami early Tuesday morning.

Video captured crews arriving to the BMW fully engulfed in flames along NW 67th Street around 5:18 a.m.

Crews battled the flames, but had to later return to the scene around 7:14 a.m. because it allegedly reignited, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The incident is being investigated as possibly being arson, according to Miami Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

