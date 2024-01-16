Video shows BMW fully engulfed in flames after possible arson incident in Miami

Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Miami early Tuesday morning.

Video captured crews arriving to the BMW fully engulfed in flames along NW 67th Street around 5:18 a.m.

Crews battled the flames, but had to later return to the scene around 7:14 a.m. because it allegedly reignited, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The incident is being investigated as possibly being arson, according to Miami Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.