Video shows boater before and after teen's tragic death in Biscayne Bay

New video shows the suspected boater before and after the deadly crash that killed 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler in Biscayne Bay over the weekend.

The vantage point of the video, obtained Friday by NBC6, is the dock directly behind 78-year-old Carlos Guillermo Alonso's home in Coral Gables.

"This was an unthinkable tragedy and our hearts break for Ella and her family," Alonso's attorney, Lauren Krasnoff, said in a statement. "We hope this video helps to shut down some of the awful and unfounded rumors going around about Bill, who is absolutely devastated."

Alonso is seen untying the 42-foot Boston Whaler a little after 3 p.m. on Saturday and taking it out into the water.

Then, at around 4:30 p.m., Alonso is seen returning to the dock behind his home. He then ties the boat to the dock.

"As the video shows, Bill was alone. He was not drinking. And he had no clue that he may have hit someone – he parked the boat at his home, he was calm, he didn’t clean the boat, and he did not try to hide anything," Krasnoff said. "Bill will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in every possible way."

The Adler family's attorney said Friday they had no comment on the investigation.

The 15-year-old was fatally struck at around 4 p.m. while wakeboarding about a mile west of Mashta Point at Key Biscayne, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

On Tuesday, investigators tracked down Alonso's boat docked behind his home in the Hammock Oaks neighborhood. He was operating the boat and was its only occupant at the time of the incident.

An FWC report doesn't mention whether he could face charges. Officials also said Alonso was cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.