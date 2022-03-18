Caught on Camera

Video Shows Brightline Train Crashing Into Truck in Hallandale Beach

Brightline shared footage on Twitter that showed a silver truck attempting to drive over the tracks, as well as the moment of impact.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Footage shows the moments a Brightline train crashed into a truck Friday in Hallandale Beach.

An adult was transported to Aventura Hospital with serious injuries, according to Batallion Chief Michael B. Kane of the Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue.

Brightline shared footage on Twitter that showed a silver truck attempting to drive over the tracks, as well as the moment of impact. The train then slows down to a stop.

"We want to remind everyone to behave safely around railroad tracks," the company tweeted with the video. "Driving around the gates is a dangerous and illegal act that not only places you at risk but also endangers the passengers and crew."

Further information on the crash was not available.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraHallandale BeachBrightline
