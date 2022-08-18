Video Shows Brightline Train Slamming Into Unoccupied SUV in North Miami

Video obtained by NBC 6 shows a Brightline train slamming into an SUV Thursday in North Miami.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of 141st Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Witnesses say all of the SUV’s passengers safely escaped the vehicle before the crash.

The SUV appeared to have gotten caught in between the railroad crossing arms while attempting to cross the intersection before the crash.

A video from another angle posted to Only in Dade appears to show the passengers who escaped the SUV watching helplessly as the train slams into their vehicle, and their belongings go flying.

“It was like a movie! I mean, all I could really say was like, wow! I’m glad they got out,” said a woman at the scene who asked not to be named.

The aftermath at the intersection left mangled metal and the SUV’s contents strewn about the railroad.

A man who identified himself as a relative showed up after the crash to gather what belongings he could.

It’s not the first of its kind crash in the area.

In December 2021, another Brightline train hit and killed a pedestrian at the intersection of 156th Street and Biscayne, which is about 1.3 miles north of Thursday’s crash.

NBC 6 Investigators went digging through U.S. Department of Transportation data in late July.

As of that point in time, U.S. Department of Transportation statistics showed Brightline trains had crashed into cars or pedestrians 85 times since 2018, killing at least 27 people and injuring at least 30 others.

Our investigators also found the crossings with the most crashes in our area were in Broward County.

Brightline’s senior vice president told NBC 6 earlier this year the company is putting up $10 million to try and enhance safety.

On Monday of this week, the train company received $25 million in federal grants to make crossings safer.