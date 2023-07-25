Video shows Broward robber open fire on woman after stealing necklace

Authorities say a woman is lucky to be alive after a Broward robber ripped a necklace off her then opened fire on her when she followed him in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened the evening of July 2 and started at the RaceTrac at 4697 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect buying an item in the store before walking back to his car at a gas pump.

After the victim pulled into the pump behind the suspect, he approached her, pointed a gun and told her to empty her pockets, officials said.

That's when he snatched the chain from her neck, got back in his car and fled to a nearby neighborhood, officials said.

The woman followed him but at one point, video showed him stop his car, get out and fire multiple rounds at the woman's car before getting back in and driving away.

The gunfire didn't hit the woman or her car, officials said.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-321-4233.