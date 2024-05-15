Video shows burglars breaking into Miami jewelry store through a hole in the wall

Surveillance video caught the moment a group of four men made a hole in the wall of a jewelry store in Miami.

Police are investigating after burglars entered the jewelry store Ashley Jewelry II, located at 4561 Northwest 7th Street, around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said it appeared that burglars entered the building through the roof of a dentist's office and then made a hole in the wall to gain access to the jewelry store.

In the video, it can be seen how the four men, all wearing black and covering their faces, entered through a small hole in the wall before the alarm at the store went off.

After gaining access to the room where the safe was located, they can be seen smashing what looks like the security system, finally making it stop.

Later in the video, they can be seen looking through drawers, not even attempting to break into the safe, before leaving in a hurry through the same hole they entered.

Police said they went back through the hole in the wall, up into the ceiling, and out through the roof.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.